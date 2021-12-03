Detroit Lions release final Week 13 Injury Report and it is not pretty

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
The Lions have released their final Week 13 Injury Report and as you can see, D’Andre Swift has been ruled out.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Bobby Price
|CB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Matt Nelson
|T
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Penei Sewell
|T
|illness/shoulder
|NP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|illness
|NP
|LP
|FP
|Trinity Benson
|WR
|knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP