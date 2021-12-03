Detroit Lions release final Week 13 Injury Report and it is not pretty

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

The Lions have released their final Week 13 Injury Report and as you can see, D’Andre Swift has been ruled out.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Trey Flowers OLB knee NP NP NP out Bobby Price CB shoulder NP NP NP out Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder NP NP NP out D’Andre Swift RB shoulder NP NP NP out Michael Brockers DE knee LP LP LP questionable Matt Nelson T ankle LP LP LP questionable Penei Sewell T illness/shoulder NP LP LP questionable KhaDarel Hodge WR illness NP LP FP Trinity Benson WR knee LP FP FP Halapoulivaati Vaitai G concussion FP FP FP