Detroit Lions release final Week 15 Injury Report

by

When the Detroit Lions host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, they will be far from full-strength.

As you can see below, both Julian Okwara and D’Andre Swift have already been ruled out of the game and six other players are questionable.

Here is the full report.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday* Game Status
Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP NP NP out
D’Andre Swift RB shoulder NP NP NP out
Alex Anzalone LB ankle NP LP LP questionable
Michael Brockers DE knee LP LP LP questionable
Will Holden T not injury related NP NP NP questionable
Jonah Jackson G back NP NP NP questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP LP LP questionable
Josh Reynolds WR thigh not listed LP LP questionable
Derrick Barnes LB knee LP FP FP
Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP FP FP
Penei Sewell T shoulder LP FP FP

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.