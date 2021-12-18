Detroit Lions release final Week 15 Injury Report

When the Detroit Lions host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, they will be far from full-strength.

As you can see below, both Julian Okwara and D’Andre Swift have already been ruled out of the game and six other players are questionable.

Here is the full report.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday* Game Status Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP NP NP out D’Andre Swift RB shoulder NP NP NP out Alex Anzalone LB ankle NP LP LP questionable Michael Brockers DE knee LP LP LP questionable Will Holden T not injury related NP NP NP questionable Jonah Jackson G back NP NP NP questionable Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP LP LP questionable Josh Reynolds WR thigh not listed LP LP questionable Derrick Barnes LB knee LP FP FP Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP FP FP Penei Sewell T shoulder LP FP FP