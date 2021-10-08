Detroit Lions release final Week 5 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions will be in Minnesota this coming Sunday to take on the Vikings and if they want to pick up their first victory of the Dan Campbell era, they will have to have all hands on deck.

The Lions have released their final injury report of the week and as you can see nobody has been ruled out at this time.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Trey Flowers OLB knee LP LP LP Questionable T.J. Hockenson TE knee NP LP LP Questionable Penei Sewell T ankle NP NP LP Questionable D’Andre Swift RB groin LP LP LP Questionable Jamaal Williams RB hip LP LP LP Questionable Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP LP FP