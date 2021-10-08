Detroit Lions release final Week 5 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions will be in Minnesota this coming Sunday to take on the Vikings and if they want to pick up their first victory of the Dan Campbell era, they will have to have all hands on deck.
The Lions have released their final injury report of the week and as you can see nobody has been ruled out at this time.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|knee
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Penei Sewell
|T
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|hip
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP