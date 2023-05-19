On Friday, the Detroit Lions officially finalized their 2023 preseason schedule, and we know the exact dates and times that each game will take place. Leading up to the 2023 regular season, the Lions will host the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, and they will conclude their preseason schedule on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit Lions release finalized 2023 preseason schedule

Here is the Lions' finalized preseason schedule:

Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 11): Vs. New York Giants – 7:00 p.m.

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 19): Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 p.m.

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 25): Vs. Carolina Panthers – 8:00 p.m.

Bottom Line: The Lions will have some nice tune-up games

Leading up to their 2023 campaign, the Lions will have a trio of solid preseason games, including a matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who they will also play during the regular season. Prior to the Lions hosting the Giants and Jaguars, they will also hold joint practices against those same teams.