Lions Notes

Detroit Lions release first ‘Inside the Den’ episode for 2023 season [Video]

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have released the first episode of their Emmy award-winning documentary “Inside the Den” for the 2023 season. The episode features Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp leading the organization through a cultural rebuild, as well as four players participating in the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. After a rocky start to the 2022 season, the Lions bounced back to finish with a 9-8 record, led by Head Coach Dan Campbell and his staff. The success of the Lions can be attributed to the amazing culture within the organization, which is explored in the first episode of “Inside the Den.”

Dan Campbell Detroit Lions Inside the Den

Key points

  • Lions release first episode of “Inside the Den” for 2023 season
  • The episode showcases the cultural rebuild and success of the Lions after winning season and Pro Bowl participation
  • Sheila Hamp leads the organization through a cultural rebuild, resulting in success on the field
  • Head Coach Dan Campbell and his staff are credited with turning the season around
  • The amazing culture within the organization highlighted as key to success

Inside the Den 2023 Episode 1: Building a Winning Culture

The Big Picture: Detroit Lions cultural transformation

The release of the first episode of “Inside the Den” for the 2023 season offers a glimpse into the cultural transformation of the Lions. After a difficult start to the 2022 season, the organization chose to focus on rebuilding the team culture. This approach paid off, as the Lions finished the season with a winning record and four players participating in the Pro Bowl Games. The success of the Lions is a testament to the importance of team culture in achieving on-field success.

