On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions, who had the worst record in the NFL, stunned the Arizona Cardinals, who were tied for the best record in the NFL.

A day later, the Lions released a highlight video from yesterday’s game.

Enjoy!

These highlights from last game are just… *chef's kiss* Up next for us: #DETvsATL | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/icXARtRhdb — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 21, 2021