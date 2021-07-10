Detroit Lions release hilarious ‘Notecard Questions’ with Jamaal Williams video

Sharing is caring!

By now, you have probably heard that the Detroit Lions will have a new running back in the rotation in 2021 and his name is Jamaal Williams.

Williams is not only going to come in and get a lot of carries for the Lions (I projected he will get around 35% of the touches or so when he was signed), but he is going to be a very fun guy to cover because of his outgoing personality.

On Friday, the Lions released a Notecard Questions video in which Williams had to answer a bunch of random questions and some of his responses were pretty funny.

Folks, you are going to LOVE this guy!

Check it out.

🔹 Best social media follow❓

🔹 What would you be doing if you weren't playing 🏈❓

🔹 Favorite late-night snack❓ Notecard ❓s with @jswaggdaddy pic.twitter.com/31S36G50sg — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 10, 2021