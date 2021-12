The Detroit Lions will look to continue their winning ways on Sunday when they travel to Denver to take on the Broncos.

Prior to their game, the Lions’ media department released a hype video to help get you fired up. (If that is even possible at this point)

Enjoy!

Our energy is mile-high in Denver today!#DETvsDEN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/G1u6BhnJcT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 12, 2021