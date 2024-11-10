Detroit Lions Release Inactives List For Matchup Vs. Texans

In less than two hours, the Detroit Lions will try to move to 8-1 on the season when they take on the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.

Ahead of their Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans, the Detroit Lions have announced their inactives for the game. The following players will not suit up for the game:

T Taylor Decker

G Christian Mahogany

T Giovanni Manu

ILB Malcolm Rodriguez

DE Za'Darius Smith

G Colby Sorsdal

SS Loren Strickland

The Lions will look to continue their strong season despite these absences, with the game kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET.