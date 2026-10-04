The Detroit Lions have officially released their inactive list for Sunday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers, and there is some good news for Detroit’s secondary.

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The Lions will be without six players: Ben Bartch, Tyler Conklin, Bishop Fitzgerald, Ahmed Hassanein, Devin White and Mekhi Wingo. Bartch’s absence comes as no surprise after the offensive lineman was officially ruled out Friday with a foot injury, while the other five enter the night as inactive after not carrying injury designations into the weekend.

Detroit Lions Inactives vs. Panthers

Player Position Ben Bartch Offensive Line Tyler Conklin Tight End Bishop Fitzgerald Safety Ahmed Hassanein EDGE Devin White Linebacker Mekhi Wingo Defensive Line

D.J. Reed Active After Rib Injury

The biggest news may be who isn’t on the list. Starting cornerback D.J. Reed is ACTIVE after being listed as questionable with a rib injury following three consecutive limited practices, giving Detroit an important piece of its secondary against Carolina.

Detroit also elevated veteran defensive back Jalen Mills from the practice squad Saturday, providing additional insurance in the secondary. The Lions enter Sunday night at 2-1 and will look to make it three straight victories when they face Carolina at 8:20 p.m. ET.