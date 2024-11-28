fb
Thursday, November 28, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Release Inactives List for Thanksgiving Day Matchup Vs. Bears
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Inactives List for Thanksgiving Day Matchup Vs. Bears

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

The Detroit Lions have released their list of inactives for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears. Here’s a look at the players who will not be participating in the game:

As you can see, both Emmanuel Moseley and Carlton Davis III are OUT, which means we will be seeing a lot of Kindle Vildor, who really struggled against the Colts.

#PlayerPosition
4Emmanuel MoseleyCB
23Carlton Davis IIICB
59Giovanni ManuOL
68Taylor DeckerOL
74Kayode AwosikaOL
75Colby SorsdalOL

The Lions will look to overcome these absences as they take on the Bears in their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup.

Previous article
10 Reasons To Be Thankful For The 2024 Detroit Lions
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo
Greg Stevens on Dan Campbell Announces 4 Detroit Lions As ‘Questionable’ For Thanksgiving Day
Jeff on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Alison on Detroit Tigers Named As Trade Destination For Future Hall of Famer
Alison on Detroit Tigers Named As Trade Destination For Future Hall of Famer
Scott on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
DropDeadFred on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
DropDeadFred on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Mike on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions