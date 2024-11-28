Detroit Lions Release Inactives List for Thanksgiving Day Matchup Vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions have released their list of inactives for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears. Here’s a look at the players who will not be participating in the game:

As you can see, both Emmanuel Moseley and Carlton Davis III are OUT, which means we will be seeing a lot of Kindle Vildor, who really struggled against the Colts.

# Player Position 4 Emmanuel Moseley CB 23 Carlton Davis III CB 59 Giovanni Manu OL 68 Taylor Decker OL 74 Kayode Awosika OL 75 Colby Sorsdal OL

The Lions will look to overcome these absences as they take on the Bears in their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup.