Detroit Lions Release Inactives List for Thanksgiving Day Matchup Vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions have released their list of inactives for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears. Here’s a look at the players who will not be participating in the game:
As you can see, both Emmanuel Moseley and Carlton Davis III are OUT, which means we will be seeing a lot of Kindle Vildor, who really struggled against the Colts.
|#
|Player
|Position
|4
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|23
|Carlton Davis III
|CB
|59
|Giovanni Manu
|OL
|68
|Taylor Decker
|OL
|74
|Kayode Awosika
|OL
|75
|Colby Sorsdal
|OL
The Lions will look to overcome these absences as they take on the Bears in their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup.