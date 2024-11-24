fb
Sunday, November 24, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Release Inactives List for Week 12 Matchup vs. Colts
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Inactives List for Week 12 Matchup vs. Colts

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released their Inactives List for today's game against the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, a few key players will not be active for the matchup as the Lions look to improve their 9-1 record.

Michael Badgley 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shares touching story NFL Schedule Leaks

The inactives for today's game are as follows:

As the Lions continue their march toward the playoffs, fans will be keeping a close eye on how the team adjusts without these players. The Colts, meanwhile, will look to challenge Detroit’s offense and defense as they fight for playoff contention.

Stay tuned for updates and pregame coverage as the Lions aim to keep their momentum rolling in this important Week 12 matchup.

Previous article
Red Wings Snooze and Lose On Potential Derek Lalonde Replacement
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dean on What It Would Cost The Detroit Lions To Sign Daniel Jones
Travis on Ben Johnson Suggests TD Celebration For Detroit Lions
Steve on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Robey on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Bryan on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Dale on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Mark on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Gordon on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Jeffrey Newton on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions