Sunday, December 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Inactives List for Week 16 Matchup vs. Chicago Bears

By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepare to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 16, the team is looking to bounce back from a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills and maintain their position at the top of the NFC North. With a potential playoff berth on the line, Detroit will be looking to capitalize on a Bears team that has struggled this season.

In this critical divisional matchup, the Lions' inactives list will play a significant role in determining how their lineup shakes out. The team is dealing with a few key injuries, and the inactives list will give us a clearer picture of which players will be unavailable for today’s game.

How the Lions Can Dominate the Bears

The Lions have had a solid track record against the Bears, winning 4 of their last 5 matchups. Their Thanksgiving Day victory this season, a tight 23-20 win, showed that Detroit can outlast Chicago even in close games. However, the Bears, despite their struggles, are always a dangerous team and will surely be motivated to play spoiler for the Lions’ playoff aspirations.

To secure a win, the Lions must come out strong and establish control early in the game. Their defense, which has faced a number of injuries this season, will need to rise to the occasion and shut down rookie QB Caleb Williams, who has shown promise but can be rattled if forced to make plays under pressure.

Detroit Lions Inactives List

Here is the Detroit Lions Inactives List for Today's matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Detroit Tigers Signing Former Yankees P Dietrich Enns
