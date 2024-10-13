Detroit Lions Release Inactives List For Week 6 Matchup vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions have announced their inactives for today's Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. With the team fully healthy, the decisions on who will sit out were strictly based on the game plan for this crucial NFC showdown.

One notable decision is the elevation of defensive end Isaac Ukwu from the practice squad, leading to a healthy scratch for pass rusher James Houston. The Lions are looking to capitalize on a depleted Cowboys defense and improve their record to 4-1 with a road victory.

Here are the Detroit Lions inactives for today's game:

With a favorable matchup against a Cowboys team that is missing several key defenders, the Lions will aim to seize the opportunity and continue their strong start to the season.