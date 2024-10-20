Detroit Lions Release Inactives List For Week 7 Matchup vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions have officially released their inactives list for their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Among the names listed is starting offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, who has been dealing with a groin injury throughout the week. Zeitler, a key piece in the Lions' offensive line, will miss today's crucial game, which could have an impact on the Lions' protection schemes and running game.

Here is the full inactives list for today's game:

Loren Strickland – S

– S Isaiah Thomas – DL

– DL Parker Hesse – TE

– TE Giovanni Manu – OL

– OL Kevin Zeitler – OL

– OL Isaiah Williams – WR

With Zeitler out, the Lions will have to rely on their depth along the offensive line to protect quarterback Jared Goff and establish the run game against a formidable Vikings defense. His absence will be one to watch as the Lions look to continue their strong start to the season.