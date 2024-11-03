Detroit Lions Release Inactives List For Week 9 Matchup vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions have announced their inactives list for today's Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, set to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The 6-1 Lions will be looking to extend their lead in the NFC North over the 5-2 Packers. The following players will not be available for the game:
|Jersey Number
|Player
|Position
|33
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|44
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|59
|Giovanni Manu
|OL
|73
|Christian Mahogany
|OL
|75
|Colby Sorsdal
|OL
|93
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|94
|Mekhi Wingo
|DL
As the Lions prepare for this crucial divisional clash, these inactives will have an impact on the team's strategy and lineup as they face off against the Packers in a key NFC North battle.