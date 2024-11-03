Detroit Lions Release Inactives List For Week 9 Matchup vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions have announced their inactives list for today's Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, set to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The 6-1 Lions will be looking to extend their lead in the NFC North over the 5-2 Packers. The following players will not be available for the game:

Jersey Number Player Position 33 Sione Vaki RB 44 Malcolm Rodriguez LB 59 Giovanni Manu OL 73 Christian Mahogany OL 75 Colby Sorsdal OL 93 Josh Paschal DL 94 Mekhi Wingo DL

As the Lions prepare for this crucial divisional clash, these inactives will have an impact on the team's strategy and lineup as they face off against the Packers in a key NFC North battle.