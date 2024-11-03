fb
Sunday, November 3, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Release Inactives List For Week 9 Matchup vs. Packers
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Inactives List For Week 9 Matchup vs. Packers

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

The Detroit Lions have announced their inactives list for today's Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, set to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The 6-1 Lions will be looking to extend their lead in the NFC North over the 5-2 Packers. The following players will not be available for the game:

Jersey NumberPlayerPosition
33Sione VakiRB
44Malcolm RodriguezLB
59Giovanni ManuOL
73Christian MahoganyOL
75Colby SorsdalOL
93Josh PaschalDL
94Mekhi WingoDL

As the Lions prepare for this crucial divisional clash, these inactives will have an impact on the team's strategy and lineup as they face off against the Packers in a key NFC North battle.

Previous article
Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls Green Bay Packers With EPIC Hoodie [Photo]
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Graham Brian on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
Steve on Rumor: Adam Schefter Predicts Detroit Lions Trade Deadline Deal
Bill Collins on Detroit Lions Offense Will Run Up Score Until…
Amanda Allen on Kelly Stafford Reveals Her True Feelings About Taylor Swift
Jayson Mulvany on Former NFL GM Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade To Acquire Myles Garrett
Jayson Mulvany on Detroit Lions Predicted To Make BLOCKBUSTER Trade For Maxx Crosby
Jayson Mulvany on Michigan State RB Nate Carter Fuels ‘Lil Bro’ Mentality With Post Game Comment
Steve Marshall on Former NFL GM Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade To Acquire Myles Garrett
Craig Porzondek on Former NFL GM Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade To Acquire Myles Garrett
A. K. 57 on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions