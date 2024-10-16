Detroit Lions Release Initial Injury Report For Matchup Vs. Vikings

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their pivotal Week 7 matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, they’ve released their initial injury report. With key divisional implications on the line, head coach Dan Campbell will be closely monitoring the health of some of his most important players ahead of the game.

The Lions are coming off a commanding 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but the focus now shifts to a Minnesota team that’s been rolling. After a win last Christmas Eve against the Vikings, the Lions know this matchup will be no easy task, especially with first place in the NFC North on the line. However, before they hit the field, they’ll need to get some key contributors back to full health.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Lions as of Wednesday:

Detroit Lions Initial Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status Carlton Davis III CB Quad NP – – – Frank Ragnow C Rest NP – – – Dan Skipper T Ribs NP – – – Kevin Zeitler G Rest NP – – – Brian Branch DB Knee LP – – – Christian Mahogany G Illness FP – – –

Notable Injuries:

Carlton Davis III (CB) : Davis was listed as a non-participant due to a quad injury. The Lions’ secondary could feel his absence against a Vikings offense that boasts one of the league’s most explosive passing games.

: Davis was listed as a non-participant due to a quad injury. The Lions’ secondary could feel his absence against a Vikings offense that boasts one of the league’s most explosive passing games. Brian Branch (DB) : The versatile defensive back, who has been a difference-maker in the secondary, was limited with a knee injury. Branch’s ability to disrupt the Vikings' passing game, led by Sam Darnold, could be crucial in this game.

: The versatile defensive back, who has been a difference-maker in the secondary, was limited with a knee injury. Branch’s ability to disrupt the Vikings' passing game, led by Sam Darnold, could be crucial in this game. Frank Ragnow (C) and Kevin Zeitler (G) : Both veteran offensive linemen were listed as non-participants, but it was labeled as rest days. They are expected to be ready for the game, giving the Lions' offensive line a chance to protect Jared Goff against a stout Vikings front.

: Both veteran offensive linemen were listed as non-participants, but it was labeled as rest days. They are expected to be ready for the game, giving the Lions' offensive line a chance to protect Jared Goff against a stout Vikings front. Christian Mahogany (G): Mahogany was listed with an illness but was a full participant, indicating he should be ready to go for Sunday.

The Lions will be hoping to get as many of these players back to full strength as possible as they prepare to face the Vikings in what could be a crucial game for the division title race. With a tough road environment in Minnesota and the challenge of stopping a high-powered offense, Detroit will need all hands on deck.

Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses and the Lions finalize their game plan heading into Sunday’s showdown.