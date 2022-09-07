Detroit Lions release initial Injury Report for Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for the week and as you can see, John Cominsky, Tommy Kraemer, and Levi Onwuzurike did not practice today, while Chris Board, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Julian Okwara, Frank Ragnow, and Austin Seibert were limited.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|John Cominsky
|DL
|illness
|NP
|Tommy Kraemer
|G
|back
|NP
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DL
|back
|NP
|Chris Board
|LB
|knee
|LP
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|hamstring
|LP
|Julian Okwara
|LB
|hamstring
|LP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|groin
|LP
|Austin Seibert
|K
|right groin
|LP
