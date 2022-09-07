Detroit Lions release initial Injury Report for Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for the week and as you can see, John Cominsky, Tommy Kraemer, and Levi Onwuzurike did not practice today, while Chris Board, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Julian Okwara, Frank Ragnow, and Austin Seibert were limited.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status John Cominsky DL illness NP Tommy Kraemer G back NP Levi Onwuzurike DL back NP Chris Board LB knee LP Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring LP Julian Okwara LB hamstring LP Frank Ragnow C groin LP Austin Seibert K right groin LP