Detroit Lions Injury Report

Detroit Lions release initial Injury Report for Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles

by

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for the week and as you can see, John Cominsky, Tommy Kraemer, and Levi Onwuzurike did not practice today, while Chris Board, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Julian Okwara, Frank Ragnow, and Austin Seibert were limited.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
John Cominsky DL illness NP
Tommy Kraemer G back NP
Levi Onwuzurike DL back NP
Chris Board LB knee LP
Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring LP
Julian Okwara LB hamstring LP
Frank Ragnow C groin LP
Austin Seibert K right groin LP

The most exciting and feared games ...
The most exciting and feared games for the Detroit Lions
MUST READ:
Dan Campbell did not want Jared Goff to play against Falcons but Goff insisted

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.