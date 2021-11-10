Detroit Lions release initial Injury Report for Week 10 matchup vs. Steelers

The Bye Week is complete for the Detroit Lions and they have already shifted their focus to their next opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Lions will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they take on the Steelers at Heinz Field this coming Sunday.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Injury Report for Week 10.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jamaal Williams RB thigh NP Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP Jashon Cornell DE illness LP Austin Seibert K right hip LP Taylor Decker T finger FP AJ Parker CB neck FP