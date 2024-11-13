Detroit Lions Release Initial Injury Report For Week 11 Matchup vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions, who are coming off a dramatic come-from-behind victory against the Houston Texans, are now shifting their focus to their Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. The Lions released their initial injury report for the week, which offers an early look at the health of the team heading into Sunday’s game.

While today’s practice was just a walkthrough, there are a few notable players to keep an eye on, including key contributors like Taylor Decker and Sam LaPorta, who are dealing with injuries.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game status Sam LaPorta TE shoulder NP Taylor Decker T shoulder LP Malcolm Rodriguez LB ankle LP Brodric Martin DL knee FP Ifeatu Melifonwu S ankle FP Emmanuel Moseley CB pectoral FP Za'Darius Smith DL personal FP

The Lions will continue to monitor their statuses throughout the week and will provide further updates as they prepare for the matchup. As the team gets ready for what promises to be another exciting game, the availability of these players will play a major role in shaping the outcome of the contest.

Stay tuned for more updates as the week unfolds.