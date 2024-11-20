fb
Detroit Lions Release Initial Injury Report for Week 12 Matchup vs. Colts

The Detroit Lions (9-1) will head to Indianapolis this Sunday for a pivotal Week 12 matchup against the Colts. With the Lions looking to extend their eight-game win streak and maintain their position at the top of the NFC, they are preparing for another tough road test.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for the week. Today’s practice was a walkthrough, so the report is an estimated one. Here is the Lions’ full injury report for Week 12:

Detroit Lions Week 12 Injury Report

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame status
Carlton Davis IIICBthumbFP
Sam LaPortaTEshoulderFP
Emmanuel MoseleyCBpectoralFP
Allen Robinson IIWRGCPE**FP
Shane ZylstraTEneckFP
