Detroit Lions Release Initial Injury Report for Week 16 Matchup vs. Bears

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their pivotal Week 16 showdown against the Chicago Bears, the team has released its initial injury report. This report provides a glimpse into the health of key players heading into the game.

The Lions are facing a critical stretch of the season as they fight for playoff positioning, and injuries will play a key role in determining how they approach the matchup. With several players dealing with various issues, the injury report will be closely monitored as the week progresses.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status Brian Branch DB calf NP Taylor Decker T rest NP Graham Glasgow G knee NP David Montgomery RB knee NP Frank Ragnow C rest NP DJ Reader DT rest NP Za'Darius Smith DE rest NP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR rest NP Kevin Zeitler G rest NP Ifeatu Melifonwu S hand FP Trevor Nowaske LB concussion FP

Stay tuned for updates as the Lions continue to prepare for the Bears, with final injury statuses expected closer to game time.

The Bottom Line

The Lions will need to rely on their depth and next-man-up mentality as they face off against the Bears. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to monitor the injury report throughout the week.