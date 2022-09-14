Detroit Lions release initial Injury Report for Week 2 matchup vs. Commanders

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for the week, and as you can see below, RB D’Andre Swift and C Frank Ragnow are among those who did not practice on Wednesday.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Michael Brockers DL knee NP Taylor Decker T calf NP Tommy Kraemer G back NP Frank Ragnow C foot/groin NP D’Andre Swift RB ankle NP Jonah Jackson G finger LP Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring LP Julian Okwara LB hamstring FP

Predicting The Detroit Lions Starting RG For Week 2

During the offseason, it seemed like we could not go through a single day without an article popping up somewhere (including here) that the Detroit Lions would have a Top 5 offensive line in the NFL in 2022 if the entire unit could stay healthy.

Well, the Lions did not even make it to Week 1 before they lost 20% of their starting offensive line as RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed in Injured Reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four weeks. In addition, center Frank Ragnow was “questionable” for Week 1 with a groin injury so he is clearly less than 100%.

In order to replace Vaitai, head coach Dan Campbell considered multiple options, including moving RT Penei Sewell to RG, which did not seem like a very good idea at all.

Ultimately, Campbell and the Lions coaching staff made the decision to roll with Logan Stenberg at RG for their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and to say things could have gone better would be an understatement.

Not only did Stenberg have back-to-back false starts in the opening quarter, but according to Pro Football Focus, he had a 0.0 grade for pass blocking and a run-blocking grade of 53.5 throughout the game, which is not good at all.

To read the rest of the article, please click here.