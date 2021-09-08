Detroit Lions release initial Week 1 injury report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 1 injury report and as you can see, multiple players are included.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP Taylor Decker T finger LP Levi Onwuzurike DE hip LP A.J. Parker CB shoulder LP Nick Williams DE elbow LP T.J. Hockenson TE shoulder FP D’Andre Swift RB groin FP