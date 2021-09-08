Detroit Lions release initial Week 1 injury report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 1 injury report and as you can see, multiple players are included.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|finger
|LP
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DE
|hip
|LP
|A.J. Parker
|CB
|shoulder
|LP
|Nick Williams
|DE
|elbow
|LP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|shoulder
|FP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|FP