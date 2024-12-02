Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 14 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions (11-1) are gearing up for an exciting Week 14 matchup against division rival Green Bay Packers (9-3) on “Thursday Night Football.” With the Lions coming off back-to-back Thursday games, their practice schedule has been adjusted accordingly, and on Monday the Lions held a regular practice to get back to their usual pace.

Here is the Lions' initial injury report for Week 14:

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Taylor Decker T Knee NP Levi Onwuzurike DL Hamstring NP Josh Paschal DL Knee NP DJ Reader DL Shoulder NP Carlton Davis III CB Knee LP Emmanuel Moseley CB Hamstring FP

The Lions will continue to monitor these injuries as they prepare for Thursday’s showdown against the Packers.