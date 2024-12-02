Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 14 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions (11-1) are gearing up for an exciting Week 14 matchup against division rival Green Bay Packers (9-3) on “Thursday Night Football.” With the Lions coming off back-to-back Thursday games, their practice schedule has been adjusted accordingly, and on Monday the Lions held a regular practice to get back to their usual pace.
Here is the Lions' initial injury report for Week 14:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Taylor Decker
|T
|Knee
|NP
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DL
|Hamstring
|NP
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|Knee
|NP
|DJ Reader
|DL
|Shoulder
|NP
|Carlton Davis III
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|Hamstring
|FP
The Lions will continue to monitor these injuries as they prepare for Thursday’s showdown against the Packers.