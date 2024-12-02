fb
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 14 Injury Report

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions (11-1) are gearing up for an exciting Week 14 matchup against division rival Green Bay Packers (9-3) on “Thursday Night Football.” With the Lions coming off back-to-back Thursday games, their practice schedule has been adjusted accordingly, and on Monday the Lions held a regular practice to get back to their usual pace.

Detroit Lions

Here is the Lions' initial injury report for Week 14:

PlayerPositionInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
Taylor DeckerTKneeNP
Levi OnwuzurikeDLHamstringNP
Josh PaschalDLKneeNP
DJ ReaderDLShoulderNP
Carlton Davis IIICBKneeLP
Emmanuel MoseleyCBHamstringFP

The Lions will continue to monitor these injuries as they prepare for Thursday’s showdown against the Packers.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
