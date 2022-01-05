Detroit Lions release initial Week 18 Injury Report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for their matchup against the Packers.
Nation, will the Lions win their final game of the season?
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|knee
|NP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|neck
|LP
|Jared Goff
|QB
|knee
|LP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|elbow
|LP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|Brock Wright
|TE
|groin
|LP
