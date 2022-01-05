in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions release initial Week 18 Injury Report

The Lions will host the Packers on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for their matchup against the Packers.

Nation, will the Lions win their final game of the season?

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jason Cabinda FB knee NP
Michael Brockers DE neck LP
Jared Goff QB knee LP
Jonah Jackson G elbow LP
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP
Brock Wright TE groin LP

