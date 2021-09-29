Detroit Lions release initial Week 4 injury report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up the first win of the Dan Campbell era as they will be in Chicago to take on the Bears.

The Lions released their initial injury report just moments ago and as you can see, Tre Flowers is still out.

In addition, Michael Brockers, Romeo Okwara, and D’Andre Swift were limited.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Trey Flowers OLB shoulder/knee NP Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP Romeo Okwara OLB shoulder LP D’Andre Swift RB groin LP