fb
Thursday, October 10, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Release Initial Week 6 Injury Report
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 6 Injury Report

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
3

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and they've just released their initial injury report. The great news for Lions fans? The injury report is absolutely perfect, with no players currently listed as injured or questionable for Sunday's game. Every player on the 53-man roster is ready to roll, including two key contributors, center Frank Ragnow and defensive back Brian Branch, both of whom missed the Lions' Week 4 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Here is the full report via the Detroit Lions:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame status
Brian BranchDBillnessFP
Christian MahoganyGillnessFP
Frank RagnowCpectoralFP

Ragnow, who has been dealing with a partially torn pectoral muscle, and Branch, who was sidelined with an illness, are both back at practice and expected to suit up against the Cowboys. Having these two playmakers healthy will be crucial as the Lions look to keep their momentum going.

So far in 2024, the Lions have gotten off to a strong 3-1 start as they aim to build on their remarkable 2023 season, which saw them advance all the way to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday's game in Dallas will be another key test as the Lions look to continue their climb toward the playoffs and beyond.

Previous article
Red Wings Announce Starting Goaltender For Opening Night
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice
Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Turd Ferguson on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Jdjdn on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Lance Ellison on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Johnny D Petty on Detroit Lions Could Catch ANOTHER Break vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise
Danny on Detroit Tigers Offseason Plans: No Spending Spree in Sight

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions