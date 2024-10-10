Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 6 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and they've just released their initial injury report. The great news for Lions fans? The injury report is absolutely perfect, with no players currently listed as injured or questionable for Sunday's game. Every player on the 53-man roster is ready to roll, including two key contributors, center Frank Ragnow and defensive back Brian Branch, both of whom missed the Lions' Week 4 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Here is the full report via the Detroit Lions:

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game status Brian Branch DB illness FP Christian Mahogany G illness FP Frank Ragnow C pectoral FP

Ragnow, who has been dealing with a partially torn pectoral muscle, and Branch, who was sidelined with an illness, are both back at practice and expected to suit up against the Cowboys. Having these two playmakers healthy will be crucial as the Lions look to keep their momentum going.

So far in 2024, the Lions have gotten off to a strong 3-1 start as they aim to build on their remarkable 2023 season, which saw them advance all the way to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday's game in Dallas will be another key test as the Lions look to continue their climb toward the playoffs and beyond.