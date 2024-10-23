Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 8 Injury Report

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the team has released its initial injury report. Several key players were absent from practice on Wednesday due to rest or illness, while others returned in full participation.

Here’s a look at the Lions' first injury report for the week:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status Taylor Decker T Rest NP Graham Glasgow G Rest NP Levi Onwuzurike DL Rest NP Josh Paschal DL Illness NP Frank Ragnow C Rest NP Christian Mahogany G Illness FP Kevin Zeitler G Groin FP

Key Highlights:

Taylor Decker , Graham Glasgow , Levi Onwuzurike , and Frank Ragnow were all listed as “Not Participating” (NP) for Wednesday's practice, though this was due to rest, indicating that there may not be any serious concerns about their availability for Week 8.

, , , and were all listed as “Not Participating” (NP) for Wednesday's practice, though this was due to rest, indicating that there may not be any serious concerns about their availability for Week 8. Josh Paschal missed practice due to illness, and his status will be monitored as the week progresses.

missed practice due to illness, and his status will be monitored as the week progresses. On a positive note, Christian Mahogany and Kevin Zeitler were full participants in Wednesday's practice, which bodes well for their availability heading into Sunday's game.

The Lions will release updated injury reports on Thursday and Friday, giving more insight into which players are on track to play and which may be sidelined. Stay tuned for more updates as the Lions continue preparations for their Week 8 contest.