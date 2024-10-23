fb
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 8 Injury Report

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the team has released its initial injury report. Several key players were absent from practice on Wednesday due to rest or illness, while others returned in full participation.

Here’s a look at the Lions' first injury report for the week:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
Taylor DeckerTRestNP
Graham GlasgowGRestNP
Levi OnwuzurikeDLRestNP
Josh PaschalDLIllnessNP
Frank RagnowCRestNP
Christian MahoganyGIllnessFP
Kevin ZeitlerGGroinFP

Key Highlights:

  • Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Levi Onwuzurike, and Frank Ragnow were all listed as “Not Participating” (NP) for Wednesday's practice, though this was due to rest, indicating that there may not be any serious concerns about their availability for Week 8.
  • Josh Paschal missed practice due to illness, and his status will be monitored as the week progresses.
  • On a positive note, Christian Mahogany and Kevin Zeitler were full participants in Wednesday's practice, which bodes well for their availability heading into Sunday's game.

The Lions will release updated injury reports on Thursday and Friday, giving more insight into which players are on track to play and which may be sidelined. Stay tuned for more updates as the Lions continue preparations for their Week 8 contest.

