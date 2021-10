On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will try again to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 8 Injury Report.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Trey Flowers OLB knee LP T.J. Hockenson TE ankle/knee LP AJ Parker CB neck LP D’Andre Swift RB groin LP Jason Cabinda FB hip FP