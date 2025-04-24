Detroit Lions Make Decision on QB Jake Fromm

The Detroit Lions have released quarterback Jake Fromm, who spent the 2024 season on their practice squad, as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Just ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have made a notable roster move by releasing quarterback Jake Fromm. This decision comes as the team continues to refine its quarterback lineup and overall roster strategy.​

Fromm’s Journey with the Lions

Jake Fromm joined the Lions during the 2024 preseason, initially signing on August 12. Although he was released during the final roster cuts on August 27, he was promptly added to the practice squad the following day. Fromm spent the entire 2024 season on the practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January 2025.​

Despite his efforts, Fromm did not see regular-season action with the Lions. His most recent game experience dates back to the 2021 season with the New York Giants, where he appeared in three games, starting two. During that stint, he completed 27 of 60 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. ​

Current Quarterback Depth Chart

With Fromm’s release, the Lions’ quarterback room now consists of starter Jared Goff, second-year player Hendon Hooker, and veteran Kyle Allen, who was signed in free agency. The team appears confident in this trio as they approach the draft and offseason workouts.

Looking Ahead

The Lions’ decision to release Fromm may indicate their intent to explore additional quarterback options in the upcoming draft or through undrafted free agent signings. As the team continues to build its roster for the 2025 season, further moves are anticipated.

