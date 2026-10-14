The Detroit Lions are making changes to their roster during their bye week, and one veteran defensive back is officially on his way out. Following Sunday’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit has decided to part ways with Jalen Mills.

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According to the Lions’ official transaction report, the team released Mills from its practice squad on Tuesday, October 13. The move comes just days after the 32-year-old defensive back made his latest appearance for Detroit, raising questions about how the Lions plan to handle their injury-depleted secondary moving forward.

Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the second half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jalen Mills Released After Three Practice Squad Elevations

Mills signed with Detroit’s practice squad on September 21, providing valuable experience as the Lions dealt with multiple injuries in their secondary. With Brian Branch unavailable and fellow defensive backs Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper on injured reserve, Detroit needed additional depth to navigate the early portion of the season.

The veteran was elevated from the practice squad for three consecutive games, exhausting the maximum number of standard elevations allowed for a player during a season. As Lions Wire’s Josh Helmer reported, Mills recorded three tackles across two appearances. Detroit’s Week 5 and Week 4 snap counts put him at 26 defensive snaps, 22 of them against Arizona, plus seven on special teams.

That limited playing time is important when evaluating Detroit’s decision. Although Mills provided experienced insurance, the Lions would have needed to sign him to their 53-man roster to continue using him in games under his existing practice-squad stint.

Rather than make that commitment, general manager Brad Holmes elected to release the veteran. The team has not publicly identified a specific reason for the decision, and no corresponding addition was listed alongside Tuesday’s transaction.

What the Move Means for Detroit’s Secondary

The timing of Mills’ release is particularly interesting because Detroit’s defensive backfield could look considerably different when the Lions return from their bye week. Branch is working toward a return, while rookie Keith Abney has emerged as an intriguing option after receiving an increased opportunity against Arizona.

Abney’s development could give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard more flexibility with his personnel. As Pride of Detroit detailed in its Week 5 snap-count analysis, the rookie’s expanded role helped provide a different look for a secondary that has struggled throughout the season.

For Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, that creates a potentially significant decision regarding veteran experience versus younger defensive talent. Mills offered familiarity and versatility, but Detroit may believe its current options can handle the responsibilities he was brought in to cover.

There is also the possibility that the Lions could eventually bring Mills back, although no such move has been announced. His release does not necessarily mean his time in Detroit is permanently over.

Mills Brought Plenty of NFL Experience

Originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Mills has enjoyed a lengthy professional career. He entered the 2026 season with 122 regular-season appearances, 92 starts, 460 tackles, eight interceptions and 60 passes defended.

Mills also brings championship experience, having been part of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII championship team. His ability to play multiple positions in the secondary made him an attractive depth option when Detroit encountered injuries earlier this season.

The veteran previously appeared in three games for the Lions during the 2025 campaign after Detroit claimed him off waivers in December. His latest stint may have been brief, but it gave the Lions another experienced defender during a difficult stretch of injuries.