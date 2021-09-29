Detroit Lions release ‘Jamaal That!’ Episode 2

If you are follow everything Detroit Lions as I do, you probably caught the first episode of ‘Jamaal That!’ which is the new series that features Lions’ RB Jamaal Williams.

Well, on Tuesday, the Lions released Episode 2 of the series and as you are about to see, Jamaal explains the unique way in which he gets himself ready for a game.

This dude is quite the character and I LOVE HIM FOR IT!

J-Boog aka @jswaggdaddy aka Jamaal Williams is BACK in the building for Episode 2 of Jamaal That! Reply to this with your favorite line from today's episode 👀 pic.twitter.com/ak9xGL5D60 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 28, 2021