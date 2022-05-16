Detroit Lions release jersey number for D.J. Chark, five other free agent signings

In case you were wondering which numbers the Detroit Lions 2022 free agent signings will be wearing, we have you covered.

Just moments ago, the Lions officially released the jersey numbers for their newly signed free agents and as you can see, WR D.J. Chark will be wearing No. 4 and Jarrad Davis will be wearing No. 40.

Numbers for our free agent signings 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Rtzy01DAco — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 16, 2022

Nation, which of these jerseys are you going to purchase?

