in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions release jersey number for D.J. Chark, five other free agent signings

D.J. Chark will be wearing No. 4 in 2022

In case you were wondering which numbers the Detroit Lions 2022 free agent signings will be wearing, we have you covered.

Just moments ago, the Lions officially released the jersey numbers for their newly signed free agents and as you can see, WR D.J. Chark will be wearing No. 4 and Jarrad Davis will be wearing No. 40.

