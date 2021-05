Sharing is caring!

If you have been waiting patiently for the Detroit Lions to officially announce their jersey numbers for the 2021 season, your wait is finally over!

The Lions released their jersey numbers for the 2021 season just moments ago and as you can see, Penei Sewell is No. 58, Tyrell Williams is No. 6, Tim Boyle is No. 12, Quinton Dunbar is No. 1, and Jeff Okudah is officially No. 23.