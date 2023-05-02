The 2023 NFL Draft is a wrap and we now know the eight players who the Detroit Lions decided to select, including RB Jahmyr Gibbs and LB Jack Campbell. On Tuesday, the Lions officially announced the jersey numbers for their rookie class.

Key Points

The NFL Draft concluded on Saturday

In all, the Lions selected eight players

The Lions have unveiled the jersey numbers their rookies will wear in 2023

Detroit Lions release jersey numbers for 2023 NFL Draft picks

Here are the jersey numbers the Lions rookies will wear in 2023 (In order they were drafted):

RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 26

LB Jack Campbell – 46

TE Sam LaPorta – 87

DB Brian Branch – 32

QB Hendon Hooker – 12

DT Brodric Martin – 98

OL Colby Sorsdal – 75

WR Antoine Green – 80