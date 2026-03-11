Detroit Lions Release Former Second-Round Pick Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions have made another roster move during the offseason.

On Wednesday, the Lions announced they have released defensive lineman Josh Paschal, ending his tenure in Detroit after four seasons with the team.

Paschal, a former second-round pick (46th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, appeared in 36 games during his time with the Lions.

Paschal’s time in Detroit

The former University of Kentucky standout was drafted with the expectation that he would develop into a versatile piece along Detroit’s defensive front.

Over three seasons, Paschal recorded:

36 games played

62 total tackles

5.0 sacks

12 tackles for loss

15 quarterback hits

His most productive season came in 2024, when he appeared in 14 games with 10 starts, finishing with 2.0 sacks, 21 tackles, and 8 QB hits.

Paschal battled injuries early in his career but showed flashes of being a disruptive interior defender when healthy.

What it means for Detroit

The move likely reflects Detroit’s continued effort to reshape its defensive line as the team looks to build around cornerstone players such as Aidan Hutchinson.

With the Lions aggressively pursuing improvements on defense this offseason, Paschal’s release opens both roster space and financial flexibility as the team continues to evaluate potential additions.

Paschal will now become a free agent and will be eligible to sign with any team looking to add depth along the defensive line.