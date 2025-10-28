fb
Detroit Lions Move On From From Former Super Bowl Champion

Detroit Lions release Kendall Fuller
On Monday, the Detroit Lions made another roster move in their ever-changing secondary, officially releasing veteran defensive back Kendall Fuller from the practice squad.

Fuller, 30, had a brief stay in Detroit after being signed to provide emergency depth amid a wave of injuries that hit the Lions’ defensive backs. With Avonte Maddox, Terrion Arnold, and D.J. Reed all dealing with various injuries in recent weeks, Detroit’s front office looked to experience to steady the group.

A Veteran with Plenty of Experience

Fuller entered Detroit with a strong résumé, having played for the Commanders, Dolphins, and Chiefs. Last season in Miami, he appeared in 11 contests, posting 50 tackles and seven pass breakups.

Even with that experience, the Lions are now healthier in the secondary, prompting this move. Terrion Arnold is expected to return to practice this week and could suit up for Detroit’s upcoming divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bottom Line

Kendall Fuller’s time in Motown was short, but his signing reflected the Lions’ commitment to maintaining depth and flexibility in the secondary. With several starters trending toward full health, Detroit’s defense looks to regain its form heading into a critical stretch of the 2025 season.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

