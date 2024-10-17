Detroit Lions Release Latest Injury Report For Matchup Vs. Vikings

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their crucial NFC North matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, the team has released their latest injury report ahead of Sunday’s game. With several key players either limited or missing practice, the Lions will be hoping for good news as the week progresses. Here’s a detailed look at the injury report:

Lions Injury Report:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Game Status Carlton Davis III CB Quad NP NP TBD Kevin Zeitler G Groin NP LP TBD Brian Branch DB Knee LP FP Expected to Play Christian Mahogany G Illness FP FP Expected to Play Frank Ragnow C Rest NP FP Expected to Play Dan Skipper T Ribs NP FP Expected to Play

Key Takeaways:

Carlton Davis III : The cornerback has missed two straight practices due to a quad injury, putting his availability for Sunday in serious doubt. His absence would be a significant blow as the Lions prepare to face Justin Jefferson, one of the league's most dangerous wide receivers.

: The cornerback has missed two straight practices due to a quad injury, putting his availability for Sunday in serious doubt. His absence would be a significant blow as the Lions prepare to face Justin Jefferson, one of the league's most dangerous wide receivers. Kevin Zeitler : After missing Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, Zeitler was limited on Thursday. The Lions will keep an eye on his status heading into the weekend.

: After missing Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, Zeitler was limited on Thursday. The Lions will keep an eye on his status heading into the weekend. Brian Branch : The Lions' versatile defensive back was limited on Wednesday but returned as a full participant on Thursday. His availability will be crucial as Detroit looks to slow down Minnesota’s high-powered offense.

: The Lions' versatile defensive back was limited on Wednesday but returned as a full participant on Thursday. His availability will be crucial as Detroit looks to slow down Minnesota’s high-powered offense. Frank Ragnow & Dan Skipper: Both offensive linemen missed Wednesday’s practice but returned in full capacity on Thursday. They are expected to play, which is key as the Lions look to protect Jared Goff and establish the run game.

The Bottom Line

With Carlton Davis III’s status up in the air, the Lions' secondary could be in for a tough challenge against the Vikings’ explosive passing attack. However, the return of key players like Brian Branch, Frank Ragnow, and Dan Skipper is a positive sign as Detroit looks to build on their strong start to the season.