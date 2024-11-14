Detroit Lions Release Latest Injury Report For Week 11 Matchup vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions, coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Houston Texans, will return home to Ford Field this Sunday to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the game just around the corner, the Lions have released their latest injury report for Week 11.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game status Sam LaPorta TE shoulder NP NP Carlton Davis III CB hand not listed LP Ifeatu Melifonwu S ankle/finger FP LP Taylor Decker T shoulder LP FP Brodric Martin DL knee FP FP Emmanuel Moseley CB pectoral FP FP Malcolm Rodriguez LB ankle LP FP

Notably, the report includes some concerns, particularly with offensive lineman Taylor Decker and tight end Sam LaPorta. LaPorta, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday, raising doubts about his availability for Sunday's matchup. LaPorta's status remains uncertain, and his absence would be a blow to the Lions' offensive attack.

Decker, who has been battling a shoulder injury, was also listed as questionable, and his status will be something to watch leading up to game day. On Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell expressed optimism about Decker's availability, but the final decision will be made closer to kickoff.