fb
Friday, November 15, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Release Latest Injury Report For Week 11 Matchup vs. Jaguars
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Latest Injury Report For Week 11 Matchup vs. Jaguars

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
23

The Detroit Lions, coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Houston Texans, will return home to Ford Field this Sunday to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the game just around the corner, the Lions have released their latest injury report for Week 11.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame status
Sam LaPortaTEshoulderNPNP
Carlton Davis IIICBhandnot listedLP
Ifeatu MelifonwuSankle/fingerFPLP
Taylor DeckerTshoulderLPFP
Brodric MartinDLkneeFPFP
Emmanuel MoseleyCBpectoralFPFP
Malcolm RodriguezLBankleLPFP

Notably, the report includes some concerns, particularly with offensive lineman Taylor Decker and tight end Sam LaPorta. LaPorta, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday, raising doubts about his availability for Sunday's matchup. LaPorta's status remains uncertain, and his absence would be a blow to the Lions' offensive attack.

Decker, who has been battling a shoulder injury, was also listed as questionable, and his status will be something to watch leading up to game day. On Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell expressed optimism about Decker's availability, but the final decision will be made closer to kickoff.

Previous article
Ben Johnson Explains Reason For Challenging Jameson Williams On Sideline
Next article
Former Detroit Lions Draft Pick Arrested, Charged For Role In Capitol Riot
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jeff Bilbrey on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Wtf on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Scott on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions