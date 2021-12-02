Detroit Lions release latest Injury Report for Week 13 matchup vs. Vikings

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field with the hopes of picking up their first win of the 2021 season.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for Week 13 and as you can see, RT Penei Sewell was back at practice.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|Bobby Price
|CB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee
|LP
|LP
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|illness
|NP
|LP
|Matt Nelson
|T
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|Penei Sewell
|T
|illness
|NP
|LP
|Trinity Benson
|WR
|knee
|LP
|FP
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|concussion
|FP
|FP