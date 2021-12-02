Detroit Lions release latest Injury Report for Week 13 matchup vs. Vikings

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field with the hopes of picking up their first win of the 2021 season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for Week 13 and as you can see, RT Penei Sewell was back at practice.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Trey Flowers OLB knee NP NP Bobby Price CB shoulder NP NP Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder NP NP D’Andre Swift RB shoulder NP NP Michael Brockers DE knee LP LP KhaDarel Hodge WR illness NP LP Matt Nelson T ankle LP LP Penei Sewell T illness NP LP Trinity Benson WR knee LP FP Halapoulivaati Vaitai G concussion FP FP