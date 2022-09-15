Detroit Lions release latest Injury Report for Week 2 matchup vs. Commanders

On Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will take on the Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for the week, and as you can see below, RB D’Andre Swift was once again a non-participant in practice. That being said, there are reports floating around that Swift is expected to play on Sunday against the Commanders.

You will notice that Frank Ragnow has a new injury (foot) to go along with his injured groin. He also did not practice on Thursday.

Starting guard Jonah Jackson (finger) did not practice today after being limited on Wednesday.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jonah Jackson G finger LP NP Frank Ragnow C groin/foot NP NP D’Andre Swift RB ankle NP NP Michael Brockers DL knee NP LP Taylor Decker T calf NP LP Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring LP LP Amani Oruwariye CB back not listed LP Julian Okwara LB hamstring FP FP

Predicting The Detroit Lions Starting RG For Week 2

During the offseason, it seemed like we could not go through a single day without an article popping up somewhere (including here) that the Detroit Lions would have a Top 5 offensive line in the NFL in 2022 if the entire unit could stay healthy.

Well, the Lions did not even make it to Week 1 before they lost 20% of their starting offensive line as RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed in Injured Reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four weeks. In addition, center Frank Ragnow was “questionable” for Week 1 with a groin injury so he is clearly less than 100%.

In order to replace Vaitai, head coach Dan Campbell considered multiple options, including moving RT Penei Sewell to RG, which did not seem like a very good idea at all.

Ultimately, Campbell and the Lions coaching staff made the decision to roll with Logan Stenberg at RG for their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and to say things could have gone better would be an understatement.

Not only did Stenberg have back-to-back false starts in the opening quarter, but according to Pro Football Focus, he had a 0.0 grade for pass blocking and a run-blocking grade of 53.5 throughout the game, which is not good at all.

To read the rest of the article, please click here.