Detroit Lions release latest injury report for Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will hit the road for the first time when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for the week, and as you can see, Aidan Hutchinson missed practice for the second-consecutive day.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status John Cominsky DL wrist NP NP Aidan Hutchinson DL thigh NP NP Jonah Jackson G finger NP NP Tracy Walker S not injury related not listed NP TJ Hockenson TE hip LP LP Frank Ragnow C foot LP LP D’Andre Swift RB ankle NP LP JuJu Hughes S shoulder LP FP Amani Oruwariye CB back LP FP Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring FP FP

Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings

Week 2 is in the books and following their impressive 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions are starting to gain some traction regarding the NFL Power Rankings.

Here are where the Lions currently rank according to various websites:

ESPN

20. Detroit Lions (1-1)

Week 2 ranking: 27

Biggest early adjustment: Improvement from the secondary

Detroit’s secondary has some “work to do” to get more disciplined, according to head coach Dan Campbell. Cornerback Jeff Okudah has been solid while coming back from an Achilles injury, but the unit is still working on not getting beat on deep balls, which have been an issue in Weeks 1 and 2 against Philadelphia and Washington. Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown had 10 receptions for 155 yards — including a 55-yard catch — against the Lions in the opener. — Eric Woodyard

NFL.com

16. Detroit Lions (1-1)