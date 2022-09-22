Detroit Lions release latest injury report for Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will hit the road for the first time when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Vikings.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for the week, and as you can see, Aidan Hutchinson missed practice for the second-consecutive day.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|John Cominsky
|DL
|wrist
|NP
|NP
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DL
|thigh
|NP
|NP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|finger
|NP
|NP
|Tracy Walker
|S
|not injury related
|not listed
|NP
|TJ Hockenson
|TE
|hip
|LP
|LP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|foot
|LP
|LP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|JuJu Hughes
|S
|shoulder
|LP
|FP
|Amani Oruwariye
|CB
|back
|LP
|FP
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|hamstring
|FP
|FP
Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings
Week 2 is in the books and following their impressive 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions are starting to gain some traction regarding the NFL Power Rankings.
Here are where the Lions currently rank according to various websites:
20. Detroit Lions (1-1)
Week 2 ranking: 27
Biggest early adjustment: Improvement from the secondary
Detroit’s secondary has some “work to do” to get more disciplined, according to head coach Dan Campbell. Cornerback Jeff Okudah has been solid while coming back from an Achilles injury, but the unit is still working on not getting beat on deep balls, which have been an issue in Weeks 1 and 2 against Philadelphia and Washington. Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown had 10 receptions for 155 yards — including a 55-yard catch — against the Lions in the opener. — Eric Woodyard
Previous rank: No. 26
Are the Detroit Lions an offensive juggernaut? Maybe! Dan Campbell’s Grit Warriors found little resistance from the visiting Commanders in a 36-27 win at celebratory Ford Field, becoming the first Lions team since 1970 to score 35-plus in their first two games of the season. Jared Goff threw four touchdown passes on Sunday, and he’s getting plenty of help: Amon-Ra St. Brown (184 total yards, two touchdowns) is developing into a legit No. 1 wideout, while D’Andre Swift (87 total yards and a TD on just seven touches) looks like a running back prepping his application for The Superstar Club. Throw in a three-sack game for No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, and the feel-good Lions could be transitioning into the actually-good Lions. Behold the metamorphosis!
14. Detroit Lions (1-1)
In trying to separate what matters and doesn’t through two weeks, it does seem like we can definitively say that the Lions are fun. On offense, they’re averaging a league-best 7.2 yards per rush (thanks in part to Swift’s back-to-back weeks with a 50-yard run) while Amon-Ra St. Brown has been electric. On defense, No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson broke out with three sacks once he was able to line up across from someone other than Lane Johnson. Good vibes in Detroit.
