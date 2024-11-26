fb
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Latest Thanksgiving Day Injury Report And It’s Not Pretty

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions gear up for their annual Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears, they’ve just released their latest injury report. Unfortunately for Lions fans, it’s not a pretty sight.

With their sights set on improving to 11-1 on the season, the Lions will be facing an uphill battle as several key players are dealing with injuries heading into Thursday’s game. Below is the latest injury report from Tuesday, showing a mix of limited practice and players sidelined altogether.

Detroit Lions Isaiah Williams

Detroit Lions Injury Report (Week 13)

PlayerPositionInjuryMonday*Tuesday*WednesdayGame Status
Carlton Davis IIICBKnee/ThumbNPNP
Taylor DeckerTKneeNPNP
Kalif RaymondWRFootNPNP
David MontgomeryRBShoulderNPLP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRKneeNPLP
Terrion ArnoldCBGroinFPFP
DJ ReaderDLIllnessNPFP

*Key: NP – Not Participating, LP – Limited Participation, FP – Full Participation

Injury Highlights

  • Carlton Davis III (CB) – The starting cornerback is listed as not participating (NP) on both Monday and Tuesday with a knee/thumb injury. His status for Thursday's game is uncertain.
  • Taylor Decker (T) – The Lions’ left tackle also did not practice (NP) on Monday and Tuesday due to a knee injury. His availability will be crucial as the Lions look to protect Jared Goff against the Bears’ defense.
  • Kalif Raymond (WR) – The top return specialist for the Lions has not participated (NP) in practice either, dealing with a foot injury.
  • David Montgomery (RB) – The Lions’ starting running back is dealing with a shoulder injury. While he was limited (LP) on Tuesday, his full participation on Wednesday will be key to determine his availability for the game.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR) – Detroit's top wide receiver is also limited (LP) with a knee issue. St. Brown is a vital part of the offense, so his condition is something fans will want to monitor closely.
  • Terrion Arnold (CB) – Arnold is back in full practice (FP) after dealing with a groin injury, which is a positive sign for the Lions' defensive depth.
  • DJ Reader (DL) – Reader was limited with an illness on Monday but returned to full participation (FP) on Tuesday.
Carlton Davis

Outlook for Thursday's Game

As the Lions prepare for this pivotal NFC North matchup against the Bears, the injury report will be a key factor to watch. With several key contributors potentially sidelined or playing through injuries, the Lions will need to lean on their depth and execution to continue their impressive season and improve to 11-1.

Fans will be hoping for positive updates as the week progresses, especially regarding Davis, Decker, Raymond, Montgomery, and St. Brown, all of whom are key to the Lions' success.

