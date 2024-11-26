Detroit Lions Release Latest Thanksgiving Day Injury Report And It’s Not Pretty

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their annual Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears, they’ve just released their latest injury report. Unfortunately for Lions fans, it’s not a pretty sight.

With their sights set on improving to 11-1 on the season, the Lions will be facing an uphill battle as several key players are dealing with injuries heading into Thursday’s game. Below is the latest injury report from Tuesday, showing a mix of limited practice and players sidelined altogether.

Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status Carlton Davis III CB Knee/Thumb NP NP Taylor Decker T Knee NP NP Kalif Raymond WR Foot NP NP David Montgomery RB Shoulder NP LP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Knee NP LP Terrion Arnold CB Groin FP FP DJ Reader DL Illness NP FP

*Key: NP – Not Participating, LP – Limited Participation, FP – Full Participation

Injury Highlights

Carlton Davis III (CB) – The starting cornerback is listed as not participating (NP) on both Monday and Tuesday with a knee/thumb injury. His status for Thursday's game is uncertain.

Taylor Decker (T) – The Lions' left tackle also did not practice (NP) on Monday and Tuesday due to a knee injury. His availability will be crucial as the Lions look to protect Jared Goff against the Bears' defense.

Kalif Raymond (WR) – The top return specialist for the Lions has not participated (NP) in practice either, dealing with a foot injury.

David Montgomery (RB) – The Lions' starting running back is dealing with a shoulder injury. While he was limited (LP) on Tuesday, his full participation on Wednesday will be key to determine his availability for the game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR) – Detroit's top wide receiver is also limited (LP) with a knee issue. St. Brown is a vital part of the offense, so his condition is something fans will want to monitor closely.

Terrion Arnold (CB) – Arnold is back in full practice (FP) after dealing with a groin injury, which is a positive sign for the Lions' defensive depth.

DJ Reader (DL) – Reader was limited with an illness on Monday but returned to full participation (FP) on Tuesday.

Outlook for Thursday's Game

As the Lions prepare for this pivotal NFC North matchup against the Bears, the injury report will be a key factor to watch. With several key contributors potentially sidelined or playing through injuries, the Lions will need to lean on their depth and execution to continue their impressive season and improve to 11-1.

Fans will be hoping for positive updates as the week progresses, especially regarding Davis, Decker, Raymond, Montgomery, and St. Brown, all of whom are key to the Lions' success.