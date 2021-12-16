Detroit Lions release latest Week 15 Injury Report

by

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have their work cut out for them when they host one of the top teams in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals.

In order to beat the Cardinals, the Lions will need all hands on deck and it does not look like that will be the case as the Lions have released their latest Week 15 Injury Report.

Here is the full report for the Lions.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
T.J. Hockenson TE hand NP NP
Will Holden T not injury related NP NP
Jonah Jackson G back NP NP
Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP NP
D’Andre Swift RB shoulder NP NP
Alex Anzalone LB ankle NP LP
Michael Brockers DE knee LP LP
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP LP
Josh Reynolds WR thigh not listed LP
Derrick Barnes LB knee LP FP
Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP FP
Penei Sewell T shoulder LP FP

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.