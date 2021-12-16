Detroit Lions release latest Week 15 Injury Report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have their work cut out for them when they host one of the top teams in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals.
In order to beat the Cardinals, the Lions will need all hands on deck and it does not look like that will be the case as the Lions have released their latest Week 15 Injury Report.
Here is the full report for the Lions.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|hand
|NP
|NP
|Will Holden
|T
|not injury related
|NP
|NP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|back
|NP
|NP
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee
|LP
|LP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|thigh
|not listed
|LP
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|knee
|LP
|FP
|Austin Bryant
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|FP
|Penei Sewell
|T
|shoulder
|LP
|FP