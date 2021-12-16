Detroit Lions release latest Week 15 Injury Report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have their work cut out for them when they host one of the top teams in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals.

In order to beat the Cardinals, the Lions will need all hands on deck and it does not look like that will be the case as the Lions have released their latest Week 15 Injury Report.

Here is the full report for the Lions.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status T.J. Hockenson TE hand NP NP Will Holden T not injury related NP NP Jonah Jackson G back NP NP Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP NP D’Andre Swift RB shoulder NP NP Alex Anzalone LB ankle NP LP Michael Brockers DE knee LP LP Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP LP Josh Reynolds WR thigh not listed LP Derrick Barnes LB knee LP FP Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP FP Penei Sewell T shoulder LP FP