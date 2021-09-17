Detroit Lions release latest Week 2 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions have released their latest week to injury report in advance of Monday nights game against the Green Bay Packers, and as you can see below, there have been no changes.

The good news is is that D’Andre Swift will be good to go for the game, barring any unforeseen injury.

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Kevin Strong DE concussion NP NP Tyrell Williams WR concussion NP NP Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP LP Trey Flowers OLB shoulder LP LP Romeo Okwara OLB shoulder LP LP D’Andre Swift RB groin LP LP Jamaal Williams RB chest LP LP Levi Onwuzurike DE hip FP FP