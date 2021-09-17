Detroit Lions release latest Week 2 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions have released their latest week to injury report in advance of Monday nights game against the Green Bay Packers, and as you can see below, there have been no changes.

The good news is is that D’Andre Swift will be good to go for the game, barring any unforeseen injury.

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Kevin Strong DE concussion NP NP
Tyrell Williams WR concussion NP NP
Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP LP
Trey Flowers OLB shoulder LP LP
Romeo Okwara OLB shoulder LP LP
D’Andre Swift RB groin LP LP
Jamaal Williams RB chest LP LP
Levi Onwuzurike DE hip FP FP

