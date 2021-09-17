Detroit Lions release latest Week 2 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions have released their latest week to injury report in advance of Monday nights game against the Green Bay Packers, and as you can see below, there have been no changes.
The good news is is that D’Andre Swift will be good to go for the game, barring any unforeseen injury.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Kevin Strong
|DE
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|Tyrell Williams
|WR
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Romeo Okwara
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|chest
|LP
|LP
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DE
|hip
|FP
|FP