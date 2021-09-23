Detroit Lions release latest Week 3 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field.
The Lions released their latest update just moments ago and as you can see, LB Jamie Collins and Trey Flowers were the only players to miss Thursday’s practice.
Nation, do you think the Lions can pull off the upset on Sunday afternoon?
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamie Collins Sr.
|LB
|not injury related
|NP
|NP
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|shoulder/knee
|NP
|NP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|neck
|not listed
|LP
|Romeo Okwara
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|Kevin Strong
|DE
|concussion
|LP
|FP