Detroit Lions release latest Week 3 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field.

The Lions released their latest update just moments ago and as you can see, LB Jamie Collins and Trey Flowers were the only players to miss Thursday’s practice.

Nation, do you think the Lions can pull off the upset on Sunday afternoon?

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Jamie Collins Sr. LB not injury related NP NP
Trey Flowers OLB shoulder/knee NP NP
Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP LP
Julian Okwara OLB neck not listed LP
Romeo Okwara OLB shoulder LP LP
Kalif Raymond WR thigh LP LP
D’Andre Swift RB groin LP LP
Kevin Strong DE concussion LP FP

 

