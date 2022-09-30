Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release latest Week 4 injury report for matchup vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions have released their latest injury report for their Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks and as you can see, five players returned to practice.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Detroit Lions Injury Report

After losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back into the win column this coming Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

On Thursday, the Lions released their latest injury report for their matchup against the Seahawks, and as you can see, five players, including T.J. Hockenson and Frank Ragnow returned to practice.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report

Via Detroit Lions:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DJ Chark WR ankle LP NP
John Cominsky DL wrist NP NP
Jonah Jackson G finger NP NP
Austin Seibert K right groin NP NP
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR ankle NP NP
D’Andre Swift RB ankle/shoulder NP NP
Chris Board LB knee NP LP
T.J. Hockenson TE foot NP LP
Bobby Price CB shin NP LP
Frank Ragnow C foot NP LP
Josh Reynolds WR ankle NP LP

Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions will get in the win column by defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field?

