Detroit Lions release latest Week 4 injury report for matchup vs. Seahawks

After losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back into the win column this coming Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

Featured Videos



On Thursday, the Lions released their latest injury report for their matchup against the Seahawks, and as you can see, five players, including T.J. Hockenson and Frank Ragnow returned to practice.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report

Via Detroit Lions:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DJ Chark WR ankle LP NP John Cominsky DL wrist NP NP Jonah Jackson G finger NP NP Austin Seibert K right groin NP NP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR ankle NP NP D’Andre Swift RB ankle/shoulder NP NP Chris Board LB knee NP LP T.J. Hockenson TE foot NP LP Bobby Price CB shin NP LP Frank Ragnow C foot NP LP Josh Reynolds WR ankle NP LP

Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions will get in the win column by defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field?