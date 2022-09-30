Detroit Lions release latest Week 4 injury report for matchup vs. Seahawks

After losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back into the win column this coming Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.
Featured Videos
On Thursday, the Lions released their latest injury report for their matchup against the Seahawks, and as you can see, five players, including T.J. Hockenson and Frank Ragnow returned to practice.
Who is on the Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report
Via Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DJ Chark
|WR
|ankle
|LP
|NP
|John Cominsky
|DL
|wrist
|NP
|NP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|finger
|NP
|NP
|Austin Seibert
|K
|right groin
|NP
|NP
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|ankle/shoulder
|NP
|NP
|Chris Board
|LB
|knee
|NP
|LP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|foot
|NP
|LP
|Bobby Price
|CB
|shin
|NP
|LP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|foot
|NP
|LP
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|ankle
|NP
|LP
Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions will get in the win column by defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field?