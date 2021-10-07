Detroit Lions release latest Week 5 Injury Report and it is not pretty

The Detroit Lions will have their work cut out for them this coming Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings and that work could get even tougher if they are without a couple of key offensive players.
The Lions released their latest Week 5 Injury Report and as you can see below, T.J. Hockenson was limited and Penei Sewell did not practice at all on Thursday. In addition, Trey Flowers, D’Andre Swift, and Jamaal Williams were also limited in today’s practice.
Don’t forget, the Lions are already without Taylor Decker and Frank Ragow, so the offensive line is in real trouble.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Penei Sewell
|T
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|knee
|NP
|LP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|hip
|LP
|LP