Detroit Lions release less than ideal final Week 6 Injury Report

We are in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season and the Detroit Lions are one of two teams without a victory.
This coming Sunday, the Lions will have an opportunity to pick up their first win of the season (and of the Dan Campbell era) when they host the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Week 6 Injury Report.
Check it out.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|knee
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|hip/illness
|LP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Amani Oruwariye
|CB
|hip
|NP
|LP
|FP