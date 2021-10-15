Detroit Lions release less than ideal final Week 6 Injury Report

We are in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season and the Detroit Lions are one of two teams without a victory.

This coming Sunday, the Lions will have an opportunity to pick up their first win of the season (and of the Dan Campbell era) when they host the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Week 6 Injury Report.

Check it out.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Trey Flowers OLB knee NP LP LP Questionable
T.J. Hockenson TE knee NP LP LP Questionable
D’Andre Swift RB groin LP LP LP Questionable
Jamaal Williams RB hip/illness LP NP LP Questionable
Jonah Jackson G shoulder LP LP FP
Amani Oruwariye CB hip NP LP FP

